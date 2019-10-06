State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.87 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 138.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,435 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of NiSource worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NiSource by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph W. Mulpas sold 12,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $357,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $119,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,405 shares of company stock worth $2,768,990 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. 2,537,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,415. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.48.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

