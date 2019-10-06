State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.63 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 52.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,114 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,513,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,441,000 after buying an additional 49,482 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $6,435,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.23. 678,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,638. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $80.21 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.10.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $869.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

