State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.23 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 28.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,872.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,750 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 101,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 864,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,498,000 after acquiring an additional 864,131 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,483,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,807,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,884,429,000 after acquiring an additional 462,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.33.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $591,624.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,529.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total transaction of $106,033.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,177,480.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,869 shares of company stock valued at $13,664,252. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $10.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $529.18. 392,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,807. The company’s 50-day moving average is $512.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $430.24 and a one year high of $589.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

