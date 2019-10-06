State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 33,395 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 49.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after buying an additional 502,772 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,074,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.21. 913,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,692. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $108.25 and a 1-year high of $182.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

In other news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $961,575,878.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $8,316,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724 over the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

