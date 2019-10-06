Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 418,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,558. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $930.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.