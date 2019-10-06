Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.
NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 418,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,558. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $930.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.
