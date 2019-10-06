Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex Int’l from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Standex Int’l from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

SXI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,219. Standex Int’l has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $109.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $867.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Standex Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth $3,597,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Standex Int’l by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Standex Int’l by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 215,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after buying an additional 36,896 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Standex Int’l by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 707,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,963,000 after buying an additional 28,925 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Standex Int’l by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.