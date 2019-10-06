SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSEZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upgraded SSE PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

SSEZY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.48. 55,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. SSE PLC/S has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

