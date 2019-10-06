Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company is developing SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases, including hepatitis B virus. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Hopkinton, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SBPH. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

SBPH stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 9.84. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28. Analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1,395.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

