Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spartan is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of custom heavy-duty chassis. The Company’s chassis consist of a frame assembly, engine, transmission, electrical systems, running gear (wheels, tires, axles, suspension and brakes) and, for some applications, a cab. The Company’s customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who complete their vehicle product by mounting the body or apparatus on a Spartan chassis. “

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPAR. Sidoti upped their price target on Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Spartan Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of SPAR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.89. 158,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $485.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.43. Spartan Motors has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $247.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Motors will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,450,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $485,000 in the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPAR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 19,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Spartan Motors by 54,830.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spartan Motors (SPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.