Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $6.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $2.50 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of SWN stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,150,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,499,548. The stock has a market cap of $985.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.10. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.21 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, insider William J. Way acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,301.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julian Mark Bott acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 126,250 shares of company stock worth $240,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,154,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,638,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,398,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 87.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,090,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 60.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,551,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

