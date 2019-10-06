Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading 19% Higher

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) traded up 19% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, 2,071,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,663,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $313.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.52% and a negative net margin of 1,107.37%. The business had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,810,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after buying an additional 264,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,801,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 398,489 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,742,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,351,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

