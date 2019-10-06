Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SON has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on Sonoco Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.92. 421,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.23. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $72,539.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.