SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a $59.00 price target on SINA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut SINA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SINA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International raised SINA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.31.

Get SINA alerts:

SINA stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 699,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,879. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. SINA has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SINA will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SINA during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 53.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SINA during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 668.6% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 110.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.