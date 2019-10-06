Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.63.

SLGN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.47. 165,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. Silgan has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In related news, Director John W. Alden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $59,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,404.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $323,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

