Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SBNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on Signature Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.22.

Signature Bank stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,442. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.31 and a 200-day moving average of $122.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Signature Bank has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $137.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2,477.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 881,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,578,000 after purchasing an additional 847,751 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $78,514,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at about $40,267,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at about $34,906,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,662,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,939,000 after buying an additional 198,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

