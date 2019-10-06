Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

SRRA stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. 460,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,577. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 981.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 79,388 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 417,300 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.