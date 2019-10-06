Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Sientra stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $308.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92. Sientra has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 123.80% and a negative net margin of 151.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sientra will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Sientra by 282.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sientra by 97,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Sientra in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Sientra by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

