ShowHand Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and YoBit. ShowHand has a total market cap of $21,746.00 and approximately $4,830.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00191620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.01027610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090123 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.