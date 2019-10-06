SHIELD Reaches Market Capitalization of $252,974.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $252,974.00 and approximately $995.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,941.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.41 or 0.02169190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.65 or 0.02801186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00689869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00695317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00057112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00452785 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012733 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

