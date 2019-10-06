ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $321.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow to $325.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.30.

NOW stock traded up $9.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,991. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,332.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $147.63 and a 12 month high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total transaction of $6,409,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $8,114,440.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,598 shares of company stock valued at $24,749,747. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 275.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after buying an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

