Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WTTR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Select Energy Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Select Energy Services stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 249,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,381. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $903.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.28 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Water Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 139,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 47,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

