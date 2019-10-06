Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGEN. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $84.32. 950,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,211. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.95. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $88.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $218.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 36.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $1,347,699.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,535 shares of company stock worth $14,108,955 over the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter worth $27,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

