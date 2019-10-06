Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of SBCF traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,828. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,679,000 after acquiring an additional 265,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,426 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,673,000 after acquiring an additional 129,399 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 862,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

