SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of SciPlay stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 159,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,886. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SciPlay will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Marchetti purchased 10,000 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $103,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

