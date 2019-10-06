SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of SCPL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 159,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,886. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. SciPlay’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SciPlay news, Director Michael Marchetti acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $103,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

