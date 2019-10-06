Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Scientific Games from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 565,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,322. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $2,298,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,520.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Haddrill sold 45,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,093,603.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,643,000 over the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,973,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,619,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.