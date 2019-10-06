Schroder Investment Management Group Has $100,000 Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Balchem were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 62.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 180.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at about $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Balchem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

In other news, VP Scott C. Mason acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.74 per share, with a total value of $254,220.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,283.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David F. Ludwig sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,147,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

