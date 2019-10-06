Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Medifast were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Medifast by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 135,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,306,000 after acquiring an additional 75,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MED shares. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on Medifast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medifast in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. Medifast Inc has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $222.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day moving average is $123.19.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Medifast had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

