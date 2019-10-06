Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.28.

SRPT traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,928,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.84. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average is $119.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.05 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.37% and a negative net margin of 165.52%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,173,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,737,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Bonney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.74 per share, for a total transaction of $173,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,603.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,752 shares of company stock worth $3,940,114. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

