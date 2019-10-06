SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE SDR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 61,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,967. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II had a net margin of 66.85% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas.

