SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of SD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 196,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,679. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $156.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.41). SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $75.39 million during the quarter.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.