SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 196,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,679. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $156.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.41). SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $75.39 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $7,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 174,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 377,729 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at about $5,172,000. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

