SaluS Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, SaluS has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.39 or 0.00130924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. SaluS has a market cap of $10.52 million and $41.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00032958 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00072559 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,990.09 or 1.00710526 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003250 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002496 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000629 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto . SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.