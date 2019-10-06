Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

SAIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sailpoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

SAIL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,829. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 117.13 and a beta of 2.02.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.43 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $38,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,160 shares of company stock worth $3,243,787 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

