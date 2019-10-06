Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Safehold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Safehold presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $25.83.

SAFE stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,373. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. Safehold has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. Research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

In other news, insider Marcos Alvarado purchased 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $125,860.00. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $467,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 492,339 shares of company stock worth $14,141,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,023,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

