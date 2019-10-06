SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFET traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 254,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,551. SAFE T GRP LTD/S has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

Get SAFE T GRP LTD/S alerts:

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter. SAFE T GRP LTD/S had a negative return on equity of 202.17% and a negative net margin of 675.65%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SAFE T GRP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAFE T GRP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.