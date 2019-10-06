SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SFET stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. 254,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,551. SAFE T GRP LTD/S has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. SAFE T GRP LTD/S had a negative net margin of 675.65% and a negative return on equity of 202.17%.

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

