Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of NYSE:SB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. 291,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 664,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

