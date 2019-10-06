Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on R. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.57.

Ryder System stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 269,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,747. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.85. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $72.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $107,014.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,739.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ryder System by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after buying an additional 38,386 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Ryder System by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

