Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.72. 1,480,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.84 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.799 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

