Royal Bank of Canada Sells 561 Shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.10% of Standex Int’l worth $19,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 707,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,963,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 215,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 36,896 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of Standex Int’l stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $70.24. Standex Int’l Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.