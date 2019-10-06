Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 139,159 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 777,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $17,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4,438.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter.

PCEF stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $22.85.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1436 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.2%.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

