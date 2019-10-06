Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of Seattle Genetics worth $17,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 310.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $84.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.95. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $88.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $81.00 price objective on Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

In related news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $1,347,699.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $425,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,535 shares of company stock worth $14,108,955 over the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

