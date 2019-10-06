Royal Bank of Canada Has $18.42 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 60.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $18,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5,241.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $65.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti set a $74.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.11.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 40,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,632,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,650.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $4,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 929,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,569,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,530 shares of company stock valued at $7,853,050. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.