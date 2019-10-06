Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,341 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.20% of Molina Healthcare worth $18,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.45.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $49,361.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.55. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.