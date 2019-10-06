Royal Bank of Canada Buys 20,072 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 5.30% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $18,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWK. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 125,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of RWK stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

