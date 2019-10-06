Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of Rapid7 worth $18,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPD. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Rapid7 by 412.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. Rapid7 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $78.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,104,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 49,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $2,551,495.18. Insiders sold 143,462 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,674 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.22.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

