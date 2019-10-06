Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

WWE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.73.

WWE stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,199. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $100.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.21 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 23.92%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $299,847.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 74,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $5,231,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,794,397 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

