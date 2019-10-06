Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $159.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.27.

NYSE ROK traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $159.37. 480,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.04. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $141.46 and a 12 month high of $191.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $531,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

