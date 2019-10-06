River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 112,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 59,476 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital set a $19.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

PSTG opened at $16.33 on Friday. Pure Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.34 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $185,371.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,260 shares of company stock valued at $527,460. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

