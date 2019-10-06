River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes $417,000 Position in Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 187,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 1.16% of Broadwind Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 69.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.70 on Friday. Broadwind Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Broadwind Energy Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

